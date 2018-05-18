18 May 2018

Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 17, 2018

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 17 May 2018

Official Sources: 

Severe Weather
Brazil
On 15 May 2018, the Brazil Ministry of National Integration reported an emergency situation due to heavy rain and floods in six states: Ceará, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Pará, Pernambuco, and Santa Catarina. The following four municipalities in the State of Maranhão were affected: Trizidela do Vale, Conceição do Lago Açu, Tuntum, and Marajá do Sena where approximately 1,200 families received humanitarian assistance. The complete reports are available in Portuguese: https://bit.ly/2rONic1 and https://bit.ly/2rNVBot

Colombia (update)
On 16 May 2018, the National Disaster Risk Management Unit (UNGRD) reported heavy rain and floods near Ituango, Antioquia Department, Colombia where the Hidroituango hydroelectric dam flooded and forced 1,500 people to evacuate the area. In addition, a preventative evacuation is established in 12 municipalities located near the Cauca river. Media reported more than 100,000 people live in the area; some locals were evacuated and dozens of rural communities located 125 miles downstream between the dam and wetlands are at imminent risk of floods. The complete reports are available in Spanish and English: https://bit.ly/2L8MFlJ and https://bit.ly/2Kx3NQX.

