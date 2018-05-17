17 May 2018

Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 16, 2018

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 16 May 2018 View Original

Severe Weather
Colombia (update)

On 15 May 2018, the City Hall of Floridablanca, Santander Department, Colombia reported heavy rain in La Corcova area causing the road from Bucaramanga to Pamplona and Bucaramanga to Cúcuta to close due to landslides. In addition, the National Disaster Risk Management Unit (UNGRD) reported ten main roads and 108 families were affected due an overflow of the Cauca river, and 60 homes were completely destroyed. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: https://bit.ly/2L3p6L8, https://bit.ly/2KvHNGe, and https://bit.ly/2IiJg1U.

