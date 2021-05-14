Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 12, 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 12 May, the European Civil Protection Commission and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) reported heavy rain that has caused flooding and landslides in several Colombian departments. Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecasted to continue over more parts of Colombia over the next day. Media reported that the departments of Antioquia, Cáceres, Santo Domingo, Cañasgordas, El Santuario, Granada, Barbosa and Marinilla are all on red alert for landslides. In the department of Meta, 9 people were rescued in the rural area of Uribe, Meta due to a sudden flood of the Duda River. Since the beginning of the rainy season in April, 740 severe weather events such as landslides and floods have been reported in 386 municipalities in 27 departments of the country. Over 22,000 families have been affected, 11,342 homes have sustained damages, and 239 homes have been destroyed. The reports are available at: ECHO, Infobae 1, and Infobae 2.