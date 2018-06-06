06 Jun 2018

Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 6, 2018

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 06 Jun 2018

Severe Weather
Colombia
On 1 June 2018, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (NGRD) indicated that the hurricane season has initiated and issued recommendations for the La Guajira, Bolívar, Atlántico, Magdalena, and San Andrés, Providencia, Santa Catalina, Sucre, Córdoba, Chocó, and Antioquia Departments. This morning, media reported, one person died and more than 300 people were affected in San Marcos Municipality, Sucre Department due to high winds. The storm caused trees to fall, affected the electrical network, and left four educational institutions without roofs. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: https://bit.ly/2HdrprM and https://bit.ly/2JpA6kZ

Volcano
Guatemala (update)
On 6 June 2018, the Guatemala National Coordinator for Natural Disaster Risk Reduction (CONRED) published its latest report indicating that the Municipalities of Escuintla, Alotenango, Yepocapa, and Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa as well as the Departments of Escuintla, Sacatepéquez, and Chimaltenango continue to be under a red alert. The death toll increased to 75 people (an increase of 6 since yesterday) and 3,319 people are in shelters (an increase of 1,258 since yesterday). The complete report is available in Spanish at: https://bit.ly/2JjfzST

