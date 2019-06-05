05 Jun 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 4, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Colombia
On 2 June 2019, the Copacabana Municipality City Hall in Antioquia Department, Colombia reported heavy rain and landslides in Ancón II Village. In addition, media reported that the landslides affected 264 people and 70 homes. The reports indicates that at-risk families were evacuated. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: Alcaldia de Copacabana and CelColombiano Noticias.

Guatemala
On 3 June 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported heavy rain, strong winds, and landslides affecting 3,057 people, 4 homes, and 2 main highways in the departments of Alta Verapaz, San Marcos, and Chimaltenango. Additionally, saturation of water underground caused a collapse to the route (55.2Km) that leads from Chimaltenango to the San Martín Jilotepeque Municipality, affecting 3,000 people who commute daily. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

