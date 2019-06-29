29 Jun 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 28, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 28 Jun 2019 View Original

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 25 June 2019, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management of Colombia (UNGRD) reported that as of 25 June, 36% of the country’s municipalities have been affected in 2019 by torrential rains, with a total of 45,120 affected families (including 98 deaths) and damaging 20,000 homes, 491 roads, 43 bridges, and 18 hospitals. As of 28 June 2019, the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies of Colombia (IDEAM) maintains a red alert due to sudden rises of the Guatiquía and Guayuriba river basins in the region of Oronoquia, and of Rio Putumayo in the region of Amazonia. The reports are available in Spanish at: IDEAM Condiciones Hidrometeoroligas No. 0748 and Boletín Informativo No. 118.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.