Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 21, 2018

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Costa Rica

On 19 June 2018, the Costa Rica National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Care (CNE) issued a Yellow Alert for La Cruz in the Province of Guanacaste, and Upala, Los Chiles, Guatuso, and San Carlos in the Province of Alajuela due to strong downpours accompanied by intense electrical storms and intense gusts of wind accumulating between 15 to 95 liters of water per square meter. The Municipal Emergency Committee reports that the Basic Team of Integral Health Care (EBAIS) and the Villa Nueva de Upala School remain closed, and there are 28 waterlogged houses and a total of 110 affected persons. The complete reports are available at: Alertas CNE Costa Rica, Gob. Costa Rica Comunicado de Prensa, and IMN Aviso Meteorologico.

Colombia

On 18 June 2018, the Colombia Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology, and Environmental Studies (IDEAM) issued a Yellow Alert due to the high levels of water in the Putumayo River caused by heavy rain. The IDEAM alerted the populations of Puerto Leguízamo and Puerto Ospina to be attentive due to the overflows and floods that had been reported. In addition, on 20 June, the United Nations for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported an estimated 5,000 affected persons and 12 rural educational institutions closed due to damages. The government of Puerto Leguízamo is in the process of issuing a Public Calamity Declaration. The reports are available in Spanish at: IDEAM Alertas Dpt. Putumayo, Reporte OCHA Inundaciones Putumayo, and IDEAM Boletin Diario No-171.

Guatemala (update)

On 20 June 2018, the Guatemala National Coordinator for Natural Disaster Risk Reduction (CONRED) reported the descent of new lahars with averages of 25 to 30 meters wide and 3 meters high, dragging large amounts of volcanic material, stones, and tree branches. The complete reports are available at: CONRED Boletín Informativo No-1832018 and INSIVUMEH Boletín Informativo.