Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 14, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Brazil

On 13 June 2019, the Recife City Hall in Pernambuco Sate, Brazil, reported heavy rain accumulating a total of 186mm in a lapse of 12 hours, as well as landslides in Recife Metropolitan Area. The storm caused waterlogging and 31,000 people from at-risk areas were alerted to evacuate. In addition, media reported, seven deaths in Camaragibe city, Pina neighborhood, and Jaboatão dos Guararapes city due to floods. The reports are available Portuguese at: Recife Prefeitura and Globo Noticias.

Colombia (Update)

On 13 June 2019, the Colombia National Disaster Risk Management Unit (UNGRD), updated the situation of this years raining season in the country; to date, 22,138 families and 8,682 homes were affected in 31 departments as well as 190 homes were destroyed and 81 deaths occurred due to floods and landslides. The complete report is available in Spanish at: UNGRD.

Volcano

Mexico

On 14 June 2019, the Mexican National Center for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED) reported that the Popocatépetl volcano, located about 50 miles outside of Mexico City registered 115 exhalations in the last 24 hours. Ash falls were reported in the following municipalities of Puebla State: San Nicolás de los Ranchos, Nealtican, Juan C. Bonilla, and Coronango. The reports are available in Spanish at: CENAPRED and PC Estatal Puebla. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.