14 Jun 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 12, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 12 Jun 2019 View Original

Official Sources:

Severe Weather
Colombia
On 12 June 2019, the Pereira Mayor in Risaralda Department, Colombia, declared a state of emergency for the town of Portal de la Villa due the heavy rain on 11 June , affecting families who are currently receiving humanitarian assistance. Media indicated, four deaths in the city of Pereira as well as landslides in the mountains, trapping a total of twelve cars. In addition, the heavy rain caused at least 55 landslides in the metropolitan areas of Pereira, Dosquebradas, and La Virginia. Heavy rain is expected to last until September in the Caribbean and Orinoquia Region. Elsewhere, in Cordoba Department, an overflow of the San Jorge and Sinú rivers flooded the following municipalties: Montelíbano, Ayapel, La Apartada, and Buenavista. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: Alcaldia de Pereira, El Tiempo Noticias, and Tiempo Noticias.

