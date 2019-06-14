Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 10, 2019

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 9 June 2019, the Roldanillo Municipality in Valle del Cauca Department, Colombia, reported heavy rain and floods affecting the San Sebastian and El Prado sectors. In addition, media reported that an overflow of the Roldanillo River inundated a total of 300 homes leaving over 40 families who lost all of their belongings. In total the flooded areas include 10 neighborhoods in Torrijos and Elvira sectors which affected the gas pipelines, sewer boxes, and water pipes of the municipality. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: Alcaldia de Roldanillo and Caracol Radio Noticias.

Guatemala

On 10 June 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported heavy rain and landslides on the evening of 9 June 2019, affecting several villages in the following departments: Guatemala, Huehuetenango, Sololá, and Suchitepéquez. Landslides and floods affected 30,086 people including three main connecting highways (Km 279, 113, and 142.5). In addition, floods caused the drainage system to collapse affecting the neighborhoods of Colonia Monte Moria and Villa Canales. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

Volcano

Guatemala

On 10 June 2019, the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (INSIVUMEH) reported that El Fuego Volcano generated 14 to 18 moderate explosions last night and this morning, with ash columns between 4,500- 4,800 meters above sea level dispersing 15- 20 kilometers towards the west. Ash falls were reported in the communities of Sangre de Cristo, Yepocapa, Morelia, Santa Sofía, and Panimaché. The report is available in Spanish at: INSIVUMEH In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.