Natural Disasters Monitoring - February 25, 2019

Official Sources:

Colombia

On 23 February 2019, the Colombia National Disaster Risk Management Unit (UNGRD) reported heavy rain and an overflow of the San Juan, Iro, Condoto, Cértegui, and Quito rivers affected several municipalities in Choco Department. Media reported, 4,000 families were affected due to an overflow of the San Juan river and the following Municipalities were affected over the weekend: Itsmina, Condoto, Tado, and Andagoy. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: UNGRD, Alcaldia Municipal, and La Patria Noticias.