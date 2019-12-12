12 Dec 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - December 9, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 09 Dec 2019

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 8 December 2019, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) reported heavy rain and an overflow of the Telembi river in Barbacoas Municipality, Nariño Department, Colombia, affected 5,900 people in urban and rural areas. Media reported, elsewhere, in Cucuta city and Los Patios Municipality in Norte de Santander Department, at least twelve neighborhoods were affected due to flooding. The reports are available in Spanish at: UNGRD and Vanguardia Noticias.

Peru

On 6 December 2019, the National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI) in Peru reported heavy rain and floods in Yuyapichis District, Puerto Inca Province, Huánuco Department, with 240 people and 60 homes affected. In addition, media reported, heavy rain and an overflow of Longulo creek in the towns of Sóndor, Hualapampa, Huarmaca, and Huancambamba, Huancabamba Province, Piura Department, affected at least 200 families. Floods caused several towns to be isolated and the local government declared a state of emergency due to the risk of additional creeks overflowing. The reports are available in Spanish at: INDECI and El Tiempo Noticias.

