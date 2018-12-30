30 Dec 2018

Natural Disasters Monitoring - December 28, 2018

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 28 Dec 2018 View Original

Official Sources:

Landslides
Ecuador On 27 December 2018, Quito Fire Department reported an emergency due to landslides in San Jose de Minas where several people were trapped and four fatalities occurred. The reports are available in Spanish at: Bomberos Quito and EmergenciaCBDMQ.

Volcano
Colombia
On 28 December 2018, the Colombia Geological Service reported that the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, located about 80 miles west of Bogotá, generated explosions at 4:00 AM local time with ash falls in the sectors of Manizales city, Villamaria, Chinchina, Santa Rosa, and Pereira in Caldas Department. The report is available in Spanish at: Servicio Geologico Colombiano.

