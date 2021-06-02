Natural Disasters Monitoring 2 June 2021

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 2 May, media reported heavy rains in four municipalities in the department of Antioquia that caused flooding affecting 100 families, damaging 180 homes, injuring one person, and causing the death of one person. The impacted municipalities are Cisneros, Campamento, Arboletes, and Santo Domingo. Campamento has received humanitarian aid and two shelters have been delegated to the affected families. In Santo Domingo there are 30 affected roads, 2 bridges, and 8 houses currently at risk. Due to the road obstructions and damages, 90% of the city is cut-off from the rest of the country. Additional aid has been requested to help clear and repair the damaged roads and bridges. There are currently 125 municipalities in Antioquia that are on alert. The report is available at: El Colombiano.