Natural Disasters Monitoring - 16 December, 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Colombia (Update)

On 15 December, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD as per its acronym in Spanish) released the final publication with information on the effect the rainy season had on the population. Between 15 September and 15 December, 658 weather events were reported affecting 361 municipalities in 27 departments. The departments of Arauca, Guaviare, Guainía, and Vaupés were the only departments where no rain events were reported. In total, 22,760 families were affected, 52 people died, 51 were injured, and 6 are missing. There were 9,573 houses that were affected and 503 houses that were destroyed. The dry season is predicted to yield less rainfall and is predicted to last until mid-March. The report is available at: UNGRD.

Ecuador

On 16 December, the Ecuador National Risk and Emergency Management Service (SNGRE as per its acronym in Spanish) reported a sinkhole in the province of El Oro in Zaruma that destroyed 2 houses and damaged 1 house. As a preventative measure, 300 people were evacuated to temporary accommodations in the area. There were 3 streets affected by the sinkhole and 25% of the electric power service was impacted. The Red Cross of Machala is providing humanitarian aid to the affected people and further evaluation of the damage the sinkhole has caused is underway. The report is available at: SNGRE.