Natural Disasters Monitoring - 12 April, 2022

Official

Wildfire

Guatemala

On 11 April, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish), reported that during the 2021-2022 Forest Fire Season 6,278.8 hectares of land were consumed by 650 wildfires in the country. Of the 650 wildfires reported, 434 fires affected forested areas. The departments most affected by the fires were Quiche with 4,982.3 hectares burned, Zacapa with 341.72 hectares burned, and Huehuetenango with 278.1 hectares burned. On 11 April, three new fires in Huehuetenango, Sololá, and Zacapa were reported. The report is available at: CONRED.

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 11 April, according to a media report, heavy rains in the municipality of Ancuya caused landslides and floods in rural and urban areas and affected 24 houses. Due to the landslides and floods, more than 100 families were evacuated from the area and 150 families are still waiting to be evacuated. The delivery of humanitarian aid to the affected people is being coordinated and machinery has been deployed to begin clearing roads of obstructions. The report is available at: Caracol Radio.