Multisector Subgroup Fact Sheet | Shelter and settlements: Key messages for 2020

With over 1.6 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants settled in Colombia, 413,000 in regular transit and half a million returnees by the start of 2020, promoting access to safe shelter, housing and neighborhoods is more than just providing a roof – it is a guarantee for protection and integration.

Emergency response

Despite the expansion of the number and capacity of shelters in the country, the demand for emergency shelter is far greater than existing offer at the border, and even greater in some reception and transit areas. This is evidenced by the increase in the number of refugees and migrants sleeping rough, as well as the use of negative coping mechanisms, such as occupation of public spaces or abandoned structures, transactional sex in exchange for housing or sexual violence in these locations.

The existing response is also insufficient for some individuals with specific needs, such as survivors of gender-based violence, persons living with disabilities and indigenous groups, as well as profiles that are not usually prioritized by humanitarian actors working with limited resources, such as adult men travelling on their own. The lack of safe and quality accommodation is also reflected in the lack of access to safe drinking water and exposure to the elements and to communicable diseases.

At the same time as the humanitarian organizations’ response has increased, civil society organizations and some religious communities have also started to establish their own shelters, particularly in areas where the response has been limited. These initiatives require support to improve the quality of their services and ensure their sustainability.

In response to these needs, in 2020 the Subgroup is working to (1) increase the availability of emergency shelter in areas where the gap between demand and offer is the greatest, as well as supporting existing shelters with construction, adaptation, improvement, rehabilitation and management, (2) increase the offer for individuals with specific needs, such as indigenous populations, persons living with disabilities, LGBTI individuals, unaccompanied children and survivors of sexual violence, and (3) improve the quality and range of modalities for temporary accommodation assistance outside shelters, such as emergency housing, and shelter exit strategies.