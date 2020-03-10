Multisector Subgroup Fact Sheet | Multisector Subgroup: Start of 2020

GIFMM: Multisector Subgroup

The Multisector Subgroup coordinates assistance and services to refugees, migrants and host communities through interventions on shelter and settlements, non-food items, humanitarian transportation and telecommunications.

Shelter and settlements

One of the main needs for Venezuelan refugees and migrants is access to safe accommodation, both while they are in transit towards their destination and when they have settled in Colombia.

Depending on where they are along this process, they require support to find emergency shelter, facilitate their access to safe rental accommodation or ensure their rights to housing, land and property.

Safe accommodation offers protection, health and privacy and lays the groundwork for refugees and migrants’ integration in local communities.

Shelters offer protection against risks related to sleeping rough, including sexual violence, theft and exposure to the elements, as well as providing access to essential services, such as electricity, safe drinking water, showers, food and case management. These services are indispensable for individuals who face particularly high risks if they do not have a safe place to spend the night, such as unaccompanied women and children, people with medical conditions or living with disabilities and LGBTI individuals. Shelter exit strategies promote self-sufficiency and local integration.

In the medium term, rental support helps refugees and migrants access dignified accommodation and create their own space to provide rest and protection for their families. Additionally, resources invested in rental support go directly to Colombian landlords, supporting host communities.

In the long term, informal settlements in many urban areas across the country are also receiving population arriving from Venezuela. Support to key neighborhoods with improvement projects and insertion in urban planning processes benefits all their inhabitants, regardless of their nationality.