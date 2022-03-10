Colombia + 2 more
MMC Latin America and the Caribbean - 4Mi Snapshot: Socioeconomic backgrounds of refugees and migrants surveyed in Colombia and Peru, February 2022
This snapshot provides an overview of the socioeconomic status and conditions of Venezuelan refugees and migrants before and during their journeys to Colombia and Peru. It aims to contribute towards a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants in the country.