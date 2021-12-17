MMC Latin America and the Caribbean - 4Mi Snapshot - November 2021: Access to information for Venezuelan refugees and migrants before and during the journey

Information is fundamental for refugees and migrants to evaluate their options before and during their migration journey, choose a destination, estimate costs and determine the safest and most accessible mean of transport and route. How do they gather information before and during the journey? What kind of information do they have access to and what are the gaps? Which sources of information are the most used and which are the most trusted?

This snapshot offers an analysis on access to information among Venezuelan refugees and migrants interviewed in Colombia and Peru. It aims to contribute towards a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants in the country.