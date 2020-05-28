MMC Latin America and the Caribbean 4Mi Snapshot – May 2020: Venezuelan refugees and migrants - Assistance needed and received during the COVID-19 pandemic

This snapshot focuses on the impact that the current COVID-19 pandemic has had on the journey and daily life of Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Peru and Colombia. It aims to contribute towards building a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants during the coronavirus pandemic. The analysis is based on 382 interviews conducted between 6 April and 7 May 2020: 292 in Colombia and 90 in Peru.

Recommendations

• Increase basic humanitarian assistance and cash assistance to vulnerable refugees and migrants, to avoid negative coping mechanisms due to loss of income.

• Strengthen coordination among assistance providers in order to expand the reach of assistance programs.

• Disseminate information to increase Venezuelan refugees’ and migrants’ awareness of existing assistance programs and how to access them.

Profiles

The analysis is based on 382 interviews conducted between 6 April and 7 May 2020: 292 in Colombia and 90 in Peru. 68% of respondents were women and 32% men. The average age was 33.7 years