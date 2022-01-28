MMC Latin America and the Caribbean - 4Mi Snapshot – January 2022: The role of smuggling in Venezuelans’ journey to Colombia and Peru

Smuggling is a polarizing topic and public and policy discussions on the issue often are often based on assumptions rather than evidence and lack a nuanced and balanced perspective. The journey of Venezuelan refugees and migrants is often facilitated by smugglers. This snapshot offers an analysis of the smuggling activities used by respondents interviewed in Peru and Colombia, and how the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the use of smugglers. It aims to contribute towards a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants in the country. The analysis is based on 3,336 surveys conducted in Colombia and Peru.