31 Jan 2020

MMC Latin America and the Caribbean 4Mi Snapshot – January 2020, initial findings: Venezuelan migrants and refugees on the move – drivers and reported dangers

from Mixed Migration Centre
Published on 31 Jan 2020
The purpose of this snapshot is to provide some initial findings on the profiles of the people interviewed, the reasons why they left Venezuela, and the locations they identified as the most dangerous along their route. These findings will be built on as the project progresses and the sample size grows.

This snapshot is based on 437 interviews conducted between 9 November 2019 and 7 January 2020: 381 interviews conducted in Colombia and 56 in Peru. 60% of respondents were women and 40% were men. The average age among respondents was 33.4 years, 18 being the lowest age and 76 the highest.

