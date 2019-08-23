Migrant and refugee Venezuelan crisis: IOM regional response overview (Reporting period July 2019)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

4,054,870 million of Venezuelans are living abroad.

3.3 million (82,5%) of which are in Latin America and the Caribbean countries, according to the most updated official data. Due to complex and unpredictable developments of the Venezuelan situation, the increase in mixed flows of Venezuelan migrants and refugees in the region has continued.

As part of the region's ongoing efforts to adjust the national mechanisms established to address the Venezuelan migratory flows, countries continue to make adjustments and modifications in their migration policies.

In this context, on July 3rd, the Minister of National Security of Trinidad and Tobago gave a clear figure on the total number of Venezuelans that were registered after the two-week Registration Process for Venezuelan migrants (May 31st – June 14, 2019). This process, supported by IOM, was carried out in three locations: Port of Spain, San Fernando and Scarborough. It reached a total of 16,523 Venezuelans. On July 26th, the government of Trinidad and Tobago began distributing identification cards for Venezuelans registered through this process. This card is valid for 6 months and is renewable for another 6 months.

In Argentina, the Government announced the opening of a channel through which it is going to receive complaints of human rights violations suffered by Venezuelans citizens in their country. The measure was announced on July 22nd after the publication of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights report on the Venezuelan situation. The Argentinian Government formalized the measure on July 18 through the Resolution 511/2019 of the Ministry of Justice, published in the Official Gazette, instructing the Secretariat of Human Rights and Cultural Pluralism to collect testimonies from Venezuelans.

The measure also includes the Center for Assistance to Victims of Crime (CENAVID, in its original acronym) as another institution that must support Venezuelan citizens that require said support within the framework of the Resolution.

On July 23rd, the presidency of Ecuador signed a decree to implement the issuance of humanitarian visas for Venezuelans in Ecuador. The Decree 826 grants immigration amnesty for all Venezuelan citizens who have regularly entered through the immigration control points into the territory of Ecuador or are in irregular migratory condition because they have exceeded the period of permanence allowed.

The Government of Colombia announced on July 26th the presentation of a draft national migration policy to the Congress of the Republic. The draft policy is based on the ever-changing migratory context in the country. The Colombian Chancellor assured that the bill was drafted in collaboration with representatives from different parties.

According to official available data, around 2 million residence permits, and other forms of regular status have been granted in Latin American and the Caribbean countries since 2015. As for some of the current ordinary and extra-ordinary regularization mechanisms, the latest update official figures of granted visas and permits are as follows: