Medical and Health Day

Date: 8 of October, 2020

Place: vereda Peñas de Boquerón, Sutatausa - Cundinamarca, Colombia Settlement: Rural

Responsible organization: AbbaCol Foundation

Target population: Rural Sutatausa population: men, women, youth, adolescents, children, elderly

1. DESCRIPTION AND GENERAL CONTEXT

Sutatausa is a municipality in the province of Ubaté in the north-eastern part of the department of Cundinamarca. It is located 88 km north of Bogotá, in a landscape of transition between the sabana of Bogotá and the Ubaté Valley in the Cundinamarca-Boyacá highlands of the eastern Colombian Andes. Currently this region presents medical needs which are: shortage of medicines, there are not the necessary number of doctors available in Sutatausa and the nearby villages of Sutatausa, there are no hospitals that have all the necessary health implements, there are not optimal roadways between the villages that connect with Sutatausa for a good transport of patients or sick people.

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INTERVENTION AND JUSTIFICATION

Abba Colombia Foundation together with the mayor's office of Sutatausa and other humanitarian agencies held a medical health day. This Colombian population is currently in precarious conditions and most of them have few economic resources to receive good medical attention. In the village of Peñas de Boquerón and the other 13 villages near the town of Sutatausa there are no adequate hospitals to attend the population, there is a shortage of medicines, hospitals and medical equipment.

During the health day Sutatausan people arrived at the village to receive controls and general medical assistance and free delivery of medicines.

In general most of the Sutatausan men work in mining, these types of mining jobs can not only produce occupational diseases (for example, exposure of workers to chemical pollutants such as silica, coal dust, or physical pollutants such as vibrations, noise among others), this makes the population in need on more attention and continuous medical care for a better quality in all Sutatausa villages. To provide immediate relief,

Abba Colombia Foundation joined forces with other humanitarian agencies to assist more than 200 people in rural communities of Sutatausa, including women, women with children and babies, men, young people and mine workers.