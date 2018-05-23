23 May 2018

Maduro election win is no victory for hungry Venezuelans

Report
from IRIN
Published on 23 May 2018 View Original

Experts fear the largest displacement crisis in Latin America is about to get even worse

Magnus Boding Hansen, Freelance journalist based in Latin America, and regular IRIN contributor

Tomás Ayuso, Award-winning photojournalist and regular IRIN contributor

Days after President Nicolás Maduro’s election victory on Sunday, most Venezuelans continue to face what has become their new normal: shortages of food and medicine, infants dying of malnutrition, rising crime, and collapsing infrastructure. Experts warn that Maduro’s new six-year term could bring the country – which boasts the largest proven oil reserves in the world – greater international isolation and economic mayhem, including fresh US sanctions, debt defaults, worse hyperinflation, and political violence.

