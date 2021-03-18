Locked down and left out? Why access to basic services for migrants is critical to our COVID-19 response and recovery

A report by the Red Cross Red Crescent Global Migration Lab

Executive Summary

This report was prepared by the newly established Red Cross Red Crescent (RCRC) Global Migration Lab and draws on research conducted by eight National RCRC Societies (National Societies) from Australia, Colombia, Egypt, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Sudan, Sweden and the United Kingdom. It provides evidence of the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and related policy measures on migrants’ access to basic services, including vaccines.i As a global humanitarian network with a presence in 192 countries, the International RCRC Movement (the Movement) approaches migration from a purely humanitarian perspective.

The Movement uses a deliberately broad description of migrants to include all people who leave or flee their home to seek safety or better prospects, usually abroad, and who may be in need of protection or humanitarian assistance. RCRC actors seek to respond to humanitarian needs and address risks and vulnerabilities, without seeking to encourage, discourage or prevent migration. As auxiliaries to states in the humanitarian field, National Societies work to address the protection and assistance needs of migrants all along their journeys, regardless of their legal or migratory status, in accordance with the Fundamental Principles of the Movement.

This report builds on existing research on the impacts of COVID-19 on migrants by providing further insights into common barriers to accessing basic services across a range of migration contexts – including for undocumented or irregular migrants, people seeking asylum and refugees, indigenous migrants, migrants in transit, migrants on temporary visas or residency permits, returning migrants and those left stranded due to the pandemic. It also explores the extent to which migrants are being included in COVID-19 vaccination policies and plans globally.

Country-level data collection and analysis took place between July and December 2020, with additional desk research conducted until early February 2021. In total, more than 3,250 migrants were surveyed and/or interviewed and discussions held with over 150 key stakeholders, representing community leaders, local authorities, government representatives, local, national and international humanitarian and development organizations, and RCRC staff and volunteers.ii The findings confirm migrants continue to face significant humanitarian consequences due to the exacerbation of existing barriers to basic services and the evolution of new challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although not all findings apply uniformly across the countries examined, and likely not to all countries outside the scope of the research, key barriers identified during the pandemic include: exclusion based on legal status; inaccessible information - both in language and channels of dissemination; insufficient or unavailable services; financial barriers; inconsistent application of relevant laws and policy; fear, health and safety concerns; lack of relevant documentation; and digital exclusion.

COVID-19-related policy measures, including lockdowns and movement restrictions, while aimed at improving public health outcomes, have contributed to migrants’ inability to meet their basic needs and live in safety and dignity. The most significant impacts identified in the report include: risks to physical health; worsening mental health conditions; severe economic effects – namely, an overwhelming level of loss of employment or livelihoods; food insecurity; and challenges in accessing adequate shelter to remain safe and healthy.

While pandemic-related policy measures have also affected broader communities, the evidence confirms migrants have experienced disproportionate impacts due to vulnerabilities associated with barriers to support and the circumstances of their journeys. Migrants are also at risk of heightened stigma and discrimination and being left behind in the roll out of COVID-19 vaccines, generating individual and public health concerns.

The report welcomes the measures taken by some governments to mitigate the impacts of the virus and facilitate access to basic services for migrants - such as relaxations in visa compliance or flexibility in residency permit renewals and inclusion of migrants in free COVID-19 testing and treatment.

However, emergency responses for migrants, particularly undocumented migrants and those with temporary status, have tended to be inconsistent with pandemic support measures put in place for nationals or permanent residents.

Migrants have frequently been excluded from socio-economic support policies, despite playing key roles in response and recovery efforts, being over-represented in employment sectors hard-hit by the pandemic and being impacted by the same prevention and control measures as host communities.

Indeed, COVID-19 has further exposed systemic barriers and underlying inequalities in access to basic services for migrants and has widened support gaps, with increasing concerns as to whether countries will include all migrants, irrespective of legal status, in COVID-19 vaccination policies and roll-out strategies.