Local Health System Sustainability (LHSS) Activity: Strengthening the Colombian health system to sustainably integrate Venezuelan migrants and respond to health emergencies.

OVERVIEW

The Local Health System Sustainability (LHSS) Activity, Comunidades Saludables in Spanish, strengthens the Colombia health system by working with the government of Colombia (GOC) to provide sustainably financed, high-quality health services to Venezuelan migrants, Colombian returnees, and receptor communities. LHSS also increases the Colombian health system’s capacity to respond to current and future shocks, including the COVID-19 pandemic. LHSS Works in nine departments, Antioquia, Atlántico, Bolivar, Cundinamarca, La Guajira, Magdalena, Norte de Santander, Santander and Valle del Cauca, and runs from April 2020- April 2024.

The GOC predicts that three million Venezuelan migrants will be residing in Colombia by the end of 2020, and the current COVID-19 pandemic is straining Colombia’s already resource-constrained health sector. Colombia is now facing the dual challenge of providing social services to migrants and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. LHSS will work with the GOC and local stakeholders to strengthen health sector resiliency, improve governance of the migrant health response, and ensure equitable access to quality health services.

COMPONENTS

IMPROVING MIGRANT HEALTH RESPONSE GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT

LHSS supports the Colombian Ministry of Health and Social Protection (MOH) in its response to migrant health needs at the national and sub-national level. It does this by providing technical assistance to MOH to develop public policies that integrate migrants into the health system. LHSS also strengthens municipal and departmental administrations’ institutional capacity to implement migrant-related health policies; manage of in-kind donations from the private sector and international partners; and develop health service communication strategies.

SUPPORTING SUSTAINABLE FINANCING OF HEALTH SERVICES

LHSS helps MOH, healthcare providers and municipal and departmental administrations to sustainability finance health service delivery by increasing revenue and improving efficiency and risk pooling. LHSS works with the GOC to identify and assess options for mobilizing resources, including from the private sector, offer a priority list of essential health services for migrants, and increase migrants’ enrollment in the General Social Health Insurance System. LHSS also strengthens healthcare providers’ billing and auditing systems to promote sustainable health financing.

BETTERING ACCESS TO HIGH QUALITY, APPROPRIATE HEALTH CARE SERVICES

LHSS works with the GOC and healthcare providers to increase migrants and receptor communities’ access to quality healthcare. LHSS supports the implementation of Colombia’s Integrated Territorial Action Model (MAITE), using a differentiated approach to address migrant health needs and a community health approach to expand access to quality primary care. LHSS is also conducting a study of healthcare providers to inform health interventions and improve health care delivery processes.

STRENTHENING HEALTH SYSTEM RESILIENCY TO SHOCKS

LHSS works with the GOC and local partners to strengthen the Colombian health system’s resilience to current and future shocks, including COVID-19. LHSS provides technical assistance to strengthen country-level coordination, epidemiological surveillance, laboratory systems, case management and infection prevention and control, and disseminate risk communication information.

EXPECTED RESULTS