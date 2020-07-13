Latin America & The Caribbean - Weekly Situation Update (6-12 July 2020) As of 13 July 2020

Key Figures

3.2M CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN AS OF 12 JULY

UN SECRETARY-GENERAL POLICY BRIEF

On 9 July, UN Secretary-General António Guterres launched a policy brief on the impact of COVID-19 on Latin America and the Caribbean highlighting that the region, plagued by weak social protection and high inequality, is home to some of the most affected areas in the world.

The brief notes that COVID-19 will cause a 9.1 per cent contraction in regional GDP in 2020, the worst recession in a century, which could push the number of poor and extremely poor by 45 million and 28 million, respectively.

Short-term policy recommendations include immediate multilateral response for middle-income countries largely excluded from cooperation and full access to economic and humanitarian assistance and basic services for all.

The policy brief is available in English and Spanish.