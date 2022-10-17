Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (10-16 October 2022) as of 17 October

REGIONAL: HURRICANE JULIA

KEY FIGURES

38 PEOPLE KILLED IN CENTRAL AMERICA

1.6M+ PEOPLE AFFECTED ACROSS CENTRAL AMERICA AND COLOMBIA

The death toll from Tropical Storm Julia has risen to at least 38 people in northern Central America. The devasting storm has affected more than 1.6 million people across Central America and Colombia. In affected countries, humanitarian coordination teams have been activated and continue to provide support to government-led response efforts. The humanitarian community remains concerned about the impacts on an already precarious livelihood and food security situation as well as housing and shelter needs and protection for displaced populations.

In Nicaragua, where Julia made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, more than 800 homes have suffered varying degrees of damage while some 200,000 people were temporarily left without electricity and access to drinking water. Julia’s impacts have been devasting across large swaths of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, compounding the impacts of an already active rainy season. More than 24,600 people in these countries were forced to seek refuge in emergency shelters after Julia’s passage.

These three countries have multi-year Humanitarian Response Plans (HRP) that cover many of the areas affected by Julia. However, these HRPs remain significantly underfunded, making it difficult for response efforts to keep pace with mounting needs and creating greater risks for the accumulation of unmet needs that will leave affected populations even more exposed to future shocks.

In El Salvador, preliminary estimates from the World Food Programme (WFP) indicate that around 180,000 people already facing acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) have been affected by heavy rains. More than 1.3 million people have been affected by Julia in Guatemala, adding to the over 5.7 million affected during the rainy season. In Honduras, more than 148,000 people have been affected by Julia, bringing the total population affected during the rainy season to more than 188,000 people.

Before battering Central America, Julia passed over northern South America, where La Niña-driven rains have wreaked havoc in recent weeks and months. In Colombia, more than 150,000 people were affected by floods and strong winds in the northern region of La Guajira, home to extremely vulnerable indigenous populations that face high levels of food insecurity and malnutrition.