Latin America & the Caribbean: Global Humanitarian Overview 2022 - Summary (December 2021)

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE PLANS: 6

PEOPLE IN NEED: 27.9 million

PEOPLE TARGETED: 13.4 million

2022 REQUIREMENTS (US$): $1.69 billion

Per the Global Humanitarian Overview 2022, Latin America and the Caribbean has experienced a significant increase in the number of people in need since 2018, climbing from 9.6 million people to 26.4 million in 2021.

This increase owes, in part, to the rising frequency and intensity of sudden-onset disasters and recurrent climate shocks, the devastating impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (including being the world's hardest-hit region with 18.5 per cent of all global cases and 30.3 per cent of all deaths despite comprising only 8.4 per cent of the world's population), and challenging socioeconomic conditions that are leaving 287 million people in poverty or extreme poverty.

By 2022 and as of the date of publication of the Global Humanitarian Overview, there are Humanitarian Response Plans (HRPs) in place in Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras and Venezuela with a collective US$1.6 billion in requirements to respond to 13.4 million of the 27.9 million people in need for 2022, up from the region's lone HRP in Haiti in 2016.