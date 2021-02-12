Labor market access and integration: A key element for livelihoods and economic inclusion of Venezuelans, February 2021

KEY FIGURES

652.141 Victims of forced displacement between 2016 and 2020 recognized by the National Registry of Victims (RUV in Spanish)

1.7 million Of Venezuelan refugees and migrants estimated to be present in Colombia, the majority of whom are in need of international protection.

770.246 Venezuelans are in the country on a regular basis, so they can work legally. Many face discrimination, xenophobia and exploitation in their workplaces.