Labor market access and integration: A key element for livelihoods and economic inclusion of Venezuelans

Over 4 million refugees and migrants from Venezuela are estimated to have fled their country, and approximately 1.7 million of them are estimated to be present in Colombia. The arrival of such large numbers of Venezuelans has presented many challenges for the host country, from meeting immediate, basic needs to determining appropriate legal status for those who wish to stay.

One additional key element is ensuring the right of Venezuelans to work legally and be free from discrimination in Colombia, as employees or entrepreneurs. Ensuring Venezuelans’ effective right to work is essential so as to enable them to provide for themselves and become less dependent on direct humanitarian assistance. Beyond that, enabling Venezuelan refugees and migrants to access livelihoods will allow them to contribute to the Colombian economy, through paying taxes, to generate greater levels of demand and increased economic activity, possibly even creating additional employment opportunities for Colombians. Refugees and migrants generally represent a net benefit to the host country, contributing more money over time than they cost the host country. Additionally, if Venezuelans can access the labour market legally, this will reduce incentives for them to work illegally or in illicit activities. For instance, joining illegal armed groups, harvesting coca, child labour, forced labour, or engaging in sex work and human trafficking.

Given the current context of COVID-19, income generation and the livelihoods of the Venezuelan population have been severely affected. Most refugees and migrants are in an irregular situation, and their daily sustenance comes from informal activities such as street sales. Given the measures of compulsory preventive isolation taken by the National Government since March, many families have been exposed to the need to return to their country in unfavourable conditions, at the risk of remaining on the streets and not being able to cover their basic expenses to stay in Colombia.

KEY FIGURES

1.7 million

Venezuelan refugees and migrants are estimated to be in Colombia, of which a significant proportion are in need of international protection.

769.207

Venezuelans are regularly in the country, so they can work legally. Many face discrimination, xenophobia and exploitation in their workplaces.

More than 106.000

Venezuelans have returned home in response to the needs and risks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.