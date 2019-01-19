Labor Market Access and Integration - Fact Sheet, December 2018

A KEY ELEMENT OF DURABLE SOLUTIONS FOR VENEZUELANS

Over 3 million Venezuelans are estimated to have fled their country, and approximately 1 million of them are estimated to be present in Colombia. The arrival of such large numbers of Venezuelans in Colombia has presented a number of challenges for the host country, from meeting immediate, basic needs to determining appropriate legal status for those who wish to stay. One additional key element is ensuring the right of Venezuelans to work legally and free from discrimination in Colombia, as employees or entrepreneurs.

The importance of ensuring effective work rights for Venezuelans Ensuring Venezuelans’ effective right to work is essential. If Venezuelans can work legally, they will be able to provide for themselves and thus will reduce the need for direct humanitarian assistance. Beyond that, they will contribute to the Colombian economy, though paying taxes; they will generate greater levels of demand and increased economic activity, thus generating additional employment for Colombians; and increased economic integration tends to be correlated with increased social integration and reduced levels of xenophobia. Legal formal employment also reduces the need to work for lower wages (including below the minimum wage), and thus alleviates downward pressure on wages for Colombians.

These dynamics are reflected in the findings of numerous studies that have been carried out in many different countries where UNHCR works, which show that refugees and migrants generally represent a net benefit to the host country, contributing more money over time than they cost the host country.

Additionally, if Venezuelans are able to access the labor market legally, this will reduce incentives for them to work illegally or in illicit activities: already there has been evidence that Venezuelans who have been barred from working legally in Colombia have undertaken illicit work, such as joining illegal armed groups, harvesting coca and engaging in sex work. This also presents protection risks, as many Venezuelans may find themselves involuntarily engaging illicit activities, and thus be subject to child labor, forced labor and/or trafficking.