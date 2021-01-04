KOICA: Durable solutions for peace — A strategy to consolidate peace in Colombia for internally displaced people and host communities

The dynamics of armed conflict in Colombia has caused the forced displacement of over 8.1 million Colombians from their homes. Additionally, the country has had to deal with the arrival of large numbers of refugees and migrants coming from Venezuela. Taking into account the multiple challenges the Colombian government is facing regarding peace-building processes, as well as elaborating durable solutions for vulnerable population, UNHCR with the Colombia Victims’ Unit, Action Against Hunger and Opción Legal, are implementing the project ‘Consolidating peace in Colombia by supporting durable solutions for victims of forced displacement in informal settlements’.

This project funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), aims the consolidation of peace in Colombia by supporting protection and integral solutions for victims of forced displacement living in informal settlements, thus increasing their capacity to overcome their displacement-related vulnerability and effectively enjoy their rights. It is also expected to empower the affected communities in the achievement of durable solutions. The project will be implemented for three years (2018-2020) in 5 prioritized municipalities (Quibdo, Arauca, Turbo, Mocoa and Cucuta), and will be focused on 9 communities which are situated in informal (non-legalized) settlements. It is composed of three key components: 1) Institutional strengthening at the national level, 2) Institutional strengthening at the local level, and 3) Community empowerment.

These goals imply working alongside the National System for Assisting Victims (SNARIV) ensuring the effective participation of host communities in the achievement of durable solutions and going forward on the legalization of settlements. This is one of the most critical issues that, when addressed, will open the door to overcoming IDPs’ vulnerability, and to promote institutional presence in these areas with the aim of reducing the risks faced by IDPs and host communities.

KEY FIGURES

10,033 direct beneficiaries

The direct beneficiaries are expected to be approximately 10,033 displaced people and members of host communities in the 9 prioritized communities, according to the results of the baseline study.

235,000 indirect beneficiaries

Indirect beneficiaries of the project will be the 235,000 displaced people in the five prioritized municipalities and public officers (SNARIV and Victim’s Unit).