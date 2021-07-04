Key factors for effective design and implementation of sustainable land use systems to reduce deforestation and enhance peacebuilding in Colombia

HIGHLIGHTS

Sustainable Land use Systems (SLUS) provide crucial support to climate change mitigation and peacebuilding in Colombia

SLUS contributes to improving sustainable livelihood opportunities for smallholder farmers and local communities.

Promoting SLUS enables the creation of diverse and inclusive livelihoods which align the interest of farmers in earning income with the global demands for stopping deforestation and protecting ecosystems such as the ones in the Amazon biome

SLUS strengthens agricultural value chains in a sustainable way that helps build stronger climate-resilient farms and communities

SLUS examples for Colombia are Cocoa agroforestry systems and Silvopastoral systems in the regions of Cesar and Caquetá.

Sustainable Land use Systems (SLUS) can enhance climate change mitigation and peacebuilding in Colombia. These systems promote the production of clean air and food. They can mitigate climate change and the risks of natural hazards, offer cultural values to our society, support key ecological functions such as nutrient and water cycling, filtering and buffering, and are central to economic vitality and survival of farmers.

For this reason, the implementation of SLUS has to be comprehensive and integrated at multiple scales. It is key to design, develop, and implement policy instruments and programs that foster SLUS in rural Colombia. The success of such policies in Colombia might allow for out-scaling and up scaling SLUS in other regions.

This Policy Brief provides scientifically sound guidance for decision makers to help integrate SLUS strategies into policy instruments, in order to promote synergies and address trade-offs between multiple objectives related to climate change mitigation, sustainable agriculture and peacebuilding. With it, policy makers can create an enabling environment to overcome possible barriers of effective implementation between SLUS practices, local needs, interests and realities.