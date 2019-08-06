06 Aug 2019

IOM Welcomes Colombia’s Decision to Recognize Nationality by Birth to Children Born in the Country to Venezuelan Parents

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 06 Aug 2019

Bogotá – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) welcomes the decision made by the Government of Colombia granting nationality to children born in the country, to Venezuelan parents. This measure will benefit more than 24,000 children who are at risk of statelessness.

With this exceptional and temporary administrative measure announced yesterday (05/08) by the President of Colombia, Iván Duque, the Government confirms its commitment to both human rights and international conventions, by guaranteeing boys and girls the right to a nationality, regardless of their migratory status.

“This resolution is a contribution towards regular and safe migration, which hopefully will facilitate the recognition of the fundamental rights of Venezuelan children, as well as contribute to their integration into the society,” said Ana Durán Salvatierra, IOM Colombia Chief of Mission.

The resolution will enter into force on 20 August 2019 and will be applied to children born in Colombian territory since 19 August 2015. The Government of Colombia will contribute to prevent this vulnerable population from becoming stateless, representing a very important step to guarantee its integral protection.

IOM, together with the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) of the United States Department of State, will technically support the Colombian National Registry Office in the implementation of this resolution, as well as in the dissemination of the campaign Primero la Niñez.

The campaign seeks to inform the targeted population on how to access this measure, what procedures to follow, the date of entry into force of the initiative, as well as the role of the different entities.

According to Migración Colombia through its Administrative Special Unit, as of 30 June 2019, more than 1.4 million Venezuelans are in Colombia, being the first receiving country in the region.

In its efforts to support the Government in this campaign, IOM is joined by other United Nations agencies, namely the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

For more information, please contact IOM Colombia: Andrea López Pinilla, Email: anlopez@iom.int or Karen Mora, Tel: + (57) 1 639 7777, Email: kmora@iom.int

