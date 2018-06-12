Indigenous people threatened and displaced

More than 200 indigenous Nasa Embera Chamí from La Delfina reservation in Buenaventura (West), Colombia, are currently displaced following an armed attack to a member of their community on 8 June. They are in need of decisive security measures to protect them and access to humanitarian aid such as food, health services and shelter.

In the early morning of June 8, 2018, the indigenous teacher and community leader Gonzalo Hilamo Mesa suffered an armed attack in his home with two bullets fired against his residence by unknown men. Mr. Mesa was unharmed, however this recent attack generated fear and terror among the community who massively moved from the area and are currently stationed and confined in a nearby school called Techical-Husbandry Educational Institution (Institución Educativa Técnico Agropecuaria, NACHASIN).

The National Indigenous Organization (Organización Nacional Indígena, ONIC) reports there are currently eighty women, including 5 pregnant; ninety men and eighty children, for a total of two hundred and fifty indigenous people overcrowding the school facility. They are in need of food, medicine and access to health services as well as basic shelter items such as tents, blankets and clothing.

The attack to Gonzalo Hilamo Mesa came after attacks by allegedly illegal armed groups into the Nasa Embera Chamí territory in the past weeks. On 27 May, ONIC reported that indigenous community members Pablo Emilio Dagua and Adriana Montero were found dead after their disappearance was recorded on 26 May. The causes of their death and the possible perpetrators are still unknown, however, ONIC indicated that their bodies presented apparent signs of torture