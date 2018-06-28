IACHR meets with the institutions included in the Peace Agreement in Colombia

Washington, D.C. - Within the framework of the cooperation agreement currently in force with the State of Colombia, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) announces the visit to the country of Commissioner Francisco Eguiguren and Commissioner Esmeralda Arosemena de Troitiño, in order to hold meetings with the institutions covered by the Peace Agreement and carry out promotional activities.

The delegation arrived in Colombia on June 26th and will hold meetings during the rest of the week with the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, the Unit for Comprehensive Care and Reparation for Victims of Armed Conflict in Colombia and the Commission for the Clarification of Truth, Coexistence and Non-Repetition. The Commissioners will also meet with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Mayor's Office of Bogotá.

"These meetings will allow us to obtain first-hand information on the progress of the peace process in the country, which we have been monitoring since its inception and whose correct implementation is of the utmost importance to ensure a future of peace for the entire population," said Commissioner Eguiguren, IACHR Rapporteur for Colombia. "This visit is essential to comply with the agreement in the cooperation accord currently in force between the Commission and Colombia, which mandates us to provide technical assistance in the process of implementing the Peace Agreement, so that it may be carried out in accordance with international human rights standards," he added.

The cooperation agreement signed by the IACHR with the State of Colombia for the implementation and dissemination of international human rights instruments was signed on 22 February 2018. It records the IACHR's "full conviction" that "the consolidation of peace is an indispensable requirement for the exercise and respect of human rights in Colombia", as well as "its commitment and willingness to collaborate with the implementation of the Final Agreement for the Ending of Conflict and the Construction of a Stable and Lasting Peace".

In addition, on Thursday, June 28, Commissioner Arosemena de Troitiño, in her role as Rapporteur on the Rights of Children and Adolescents, will participate in the event "Justice with a Gender Perspective and Children's Rights", organized in Bogotá by the Council of State, the Attorney General's Office, the Attorney General's Office, the Plan Foundation, PROFAMILIA and UNICEF.

A principal, autonomous body of the Organization of American States (OAS), the IACHR derives its mandate from the OAS Charter and the American Convention on Human Rights. The Inter-American Commission has a mandate to promote respect for and to defend human rights in the region and acts as a consultative body to the OAS in this area. The Commission is composed of seven independent members who are elected in an individual capacity by the OAS General Assembly and who do not represent their countries of origin or residence.