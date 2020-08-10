Humanitarian partners in Colombia respond to a new emergency in Norte de Santander

Humanitarian partners came together in late July to provide assistance to more than 1,000 displaced people in the rural areas of Cúcuta and Tibú in Norte de Santander, a northern Colombian province bordering Venezuela. The activities complemented the assistance provided by local institutions and followed two evaluation missions carried out in areas hosting the newly displaced, including 325 adults Venezuelans and more than 330 children.

As part of the response, the partners delivered more than 1,123 food kits, 1,080 non-food items, 445 water, sanitation and hygiene kits, and 370 biosecurity kits for COVID-19. They also deployed primary health and nutritional brigades and provided emergency education and protection assistance. This joint effort in needs assessment and response involved the participation of more than 15 organizations.*

