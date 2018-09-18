Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) Latin America and The Caribbean (ECHO/WWD/BUD/2018/01000) Version 4 – 06/08/2018

The full implementation of this version of the HIP is subject to the adoption of the decision amending Decision C(2017) 8863

AMOUNT: EUR 32 900 000

The present Humanitarian Implementation Plan (HIP) was prepared on the basis of financing decision ECHO/WWD/BUD/2018/01000 (Worldwide Decision) and the related General Guidelines for Operational Priorities on Humanitarian Aid (Operational Priorities). The purpose of the HIP and its annex is to serve as a communication tool for DG ECHO's partners and to assist in the preparation of their proposals. The provisions of the Worldwide Decision and the General Conditions of the Agreement with the European Commission shall take precedence over the provisions in this document.

0. Major changes since previous version of the HIP

Third Modification – 6 August 2018

Colombia

In Colombia, the humanitarian situation is deteriorating sharply, particularly along the Pacific Coast and in the North-Eastern regions, due to a massive resurgence of violence. The changing trend in the internal conflict dimension has been so far overshadowed by the regional impact of the Venezuelan crisis.

The first half of 2018 has seen a significant increase in violent activities by armed groups (ELN, EPL, FARC dissidence and post paramilitary groups) fighting to gain territorial control, directly affecting the civilian population. Armed actions have increased by 47% compared to the same period in 2017. Mass displacement has increased by 112% according to OCHA, and the number of people affected by confinement or restrictions on mobility and access to basic services has risen by 1 500% (1.1 million people affected as of June 2018). Limited access to education has impacted over 45 000 children in 2018, and child recruitment is rapidly growing. The influx of Colombian refugees into Ecuador has re-started in significant numbers, due to extreme violence in the south of Nariño and Putumayo departments, as reported by UNHCR based on asylum requests. The number of victims of anti-personnel mines has also doubled in the first half of 2018 compared to the whole 2017.

The 2018 Humanitarian Needs Overview shows that more than 4.9 million Colombians, i.e. 10% of the country's population, are in need of humanitarian aid. In all the affected areas, State assistance to the victims is decreasing due to insufficient resources. OCHA has furthermore identified over 1.2 million people with humanitarian needs in Colombia as a consequence of the Venezuelan crisis (79% Venezuelans, 15% Colombian returnees, 6% host communities). Against this background, in parallel with the continued engagement of the EU in resiliencebuilding of local communities and institutions in ex-conflict areas, an immediate strengthening of the ongoing humanitarian response is needed. To this end, an amount of EUR 2 million is added to this HIP. The additional funds will be used to reinforce ongoing actions and to support additional multisectoral interventions, with specific focus on health, prioritising assistance and protection to remote communities in most affected areas.

Second Modification – 27 April 2018

Venezuela crisis

The latest figures available indicate that the social effects of the ongoing crisis in Venezuela are increasingly acute. 61.2% of the population is living in extreme poverty and 80% of households are food insecure. In some States the GAM rate has reached 30%. Epidemics of measles, diphtheria and malaria are expanding.

The population outflow (an estimated 2 million over the past 18 months) is reverberating its effects across the region, challenging the host communities' reception capacities. In view of this complex situation an amount of EUR 5 000 000 is added to this HIP in order to reinforce the ongoing response to the most urgent needs in the country as well as to provide assistance to communities in neighbouring countries in receipt of significant numbers of people from Venezuela. Actions will include reinforced provision of health and food assistance, protection, as well as improved access to water and sanitation of vulnerable populations.

First Modification – 28 February 2018

Mexico - Earthquakes

Two strong earthquakes struck Mexico on 7 and 19 September 2017, causing 442 casualties and damaging more than 153 000 houses. Some 1.5 million people have been directly or indirectly affected by the disaster. 7 million children live in the 5 Mexican States most severely hit. In response to these events, the European Union immediately activated the EU civil protection mechanism and the Copernicus satellite mapping system. An initial amount of EUR 158 000 in humanitarian aid was furthermore released to support the early resumption of schooling for affected children.

Humanitarian assessments point to outstanding needs in livelihood rehabilitation and community infrastructures, notably schools.

In view of the needs and following a transfer of funds from DEVCO 21.020100 budget line to ECHO, an additional humanitarian intervention is envisaged targeting the most affected and vulnerable areas of Oaxaca State, focusing primarily on early recovery including through cash transfers. An amount of EUR 400 000 is allocated to this end.

Haiti - Food Emergency Situation

Haiti is the only country in the Latin American and Caribbean region that is experiencing a severe food crisis. The deterioration of the food security situation of the most vulnerable households is particularly worrying in the areas stricken by hurricanes Matthew and Irma, where unmet humanitarian needs remain significant. More than 1.3 million people are facing an acute food crisis, out of which 132 000 people are facing a food emergency situation.

In response to this crisis, a humanitarian intervention is necessary to cover the food needs of some 100 000 people in the most affected areas in Grande Anse and North West. The urgent needs of most vulnerable households in areas where the consequences of the hurricanes are compounding the food crisis will be addressed through a multi-sectoral approach, in line with the ECHODEVCO joint LRRD strategy.

An amount of EUR 5 000 000 is allocated to this response.