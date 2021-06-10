Humanitarian donation to Hogar Padre Tezza, Medellín, Colombia

Context overview:

Last 2nd of June 2021 Abba Colombia Foundation made a humanitarian donation to "Hogar Padre Tezza" in Medellin, Colombia where more than 35 elderly ladies benefited.

Hogar Padre Tezza located in the city of Medellin, Colombia currently welcome more than 35 elderly ladies who live in this house and receive daily care. Last June 2nd, 2021, Abba Colombia Foundation sent a donation of ACHIRAS COLOMBIANAS DEL HUILA to Hogar Padre Tezza. We thank Productora Ermita SAS who made the donation in kind of this product.

Thanks to volunteers from Abba Colombia Foundation this donation was made possible and reached its final destination -Hogar Padre Tezza wherethe elderly ladies were able to enjoy it. We highlight that this donation will continue on partial basis.

"We are grateful for the generosity of Abba Colombia Foundation and the donation they have made to us, achiras del Huila are very tasty, and we are going to eat them with great pleasure", words of some of the ladies inside the home.