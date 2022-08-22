Humanitarian assistance due to international red alert for floods in the department of Bolivar, Colombia

The department of Bolivar, located in the Caribbean region of Colombia, is the most flood-prone area in the country as it borders the Atlantic Ocean and its fluvial axis is the Magdalena River. Due to the winter wave and floods that are currently hitting this region of Colombia. Fundacion AbbaCol together with our international cooperating partners World Jewish Relief jointly deployed humanitarian aid to the most affected areas in the department of Bolivar in Colombia. 1500 food supplies were deployed from the city of Bogotá to the humanitarian logistics centre in the municipality of Magangué in Bolívar. All this in four municipalities of the department and 14 villages. The aid was taken to the municipality of Magangué, covering the villages of La Pascuala, Betania, Ceibal, Piñalito, Pansegüita; Municipality of Mompox, covering the villages of San Ignasio, La jagua, Villanueva and Rosario; Municipality of Cicuco, covering the villages of Cicuquito, Pan De Azúcar, Pueblo Nuevo and Campo Sereno. And finally the village of Porvenir.

The communities, who were eagerly awaiting this assistance, welcomed the food supplies. The humanitarian deployment culminated with a meeting in Cartagena de Indias headed by the Governor of Bolivar Vicente Antonio Blel Scarff, the President of Fundacion AbbaCol Farid Lozada and the Director of the Advisory Office for Risk Management José Ricaurte. We thank the Governor's Office of Bolivar and the office of risk and disaster management, and especially all the people who welcomed us to bring relief to the communities.

The floods continue in the area as the devastating damages increases; Fundacion AbbaCol is working to strength the humanitarian help with organizations that will like to support the affected population that are still in need of assistance.

We continue to transform lives and realise dreams for the most vulnerable.

Additional information:

Humanitarian Team

Fundacion AbbaCol

info@abbacol.org

www.abbacol.org