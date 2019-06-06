Humanitarian Aid: EU mobilises €6 million for people in need in Colombia

Brussels, 6 June 2019

As many people continue to be displaced in Colombia and are threatened by natural disasters, the European Commission announces today a new aid package of €6 million to help those most in need in the country. This includes €1 million for preparedness and response to natural disasters.

"Supporting the Colombian people remains a high priority for the European Union. During my visit to the country last year, I witnessed the complex situation of those displaced by violence. This funding will help address the humanitarian needs of those affected by the conflict in Colombia as well as reinforcing the country's preparedness and response capacity to natural disasters.'' said Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.

EU assistance in Colombia provides protection, healthcare and food assistance to those displaced by the ongoing conflict within the country, access to safe water and sanitation, education in emergencies as well as preparing for, and mitigating natural disasters such as floods, landslides, and drought. Funding will support the most vulnerable groups such as women, children, and indigenous and Afro-Colombian populations.

The European Commission's humanitarian assistance pays special attention to victims of forgotten crises - severe, protracted humanitarian crises where affected people do not receive sufficient international aid, such as Colombia. With more than €241 million in humanitarian aid since 1994, Colombia is the largest recipient of EU humanitarian aid in Latin America.

EU humanitarian assistance is allocated following a strict needs based approach, respecting the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence. It seeks to alleviate human suffering without any political, economic or other consideration.

The EU strives to reduce the risks associated with natural hazards and increase the resilience and preparedness of people who are most vulnerable to floods, droughts, landslides and earthquakes. Disaster preparedness and capacity-building are integrated into all projects to limit the impact of natural hazards, and to strengthen the response capacity of communities and institutions.

