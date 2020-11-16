Humanitarian advocacy brief: Impact of the Venezuelan crisis on girls

Venezuela’s socio-economic and security situation has deteriorated since 2015, leading to the departure of 5.5 million Venezuelans, most of whom remain in Latin America. Sex and age disaggregated data is unknown, but it is estimated that 25 per cent of the total are boys, girls and adolescents. The number of displaced people inside the country is also unknown.

Colombia, Ecuador and Peru are among the states that have welcomed more Venezuelans, but the ceaseless arrival of people and the pre-existing needs in these countries complicate their integration. Displaced girls, adolescents and women are at risk of suffering in the short and long term the consequences of this crisis due to the recruitment and use by armed groups, mainly in Colombia, sexual and other forms of gender-based violence, labour and sexual exploitation, discrimination and xenophobia, lack of access to jobs, humanitarian and legal services and basic health, sexual and reproductive health, protection, education and housing services.

HUMANITARIAN AND MOBILITY CHALLENGES

In the last five years, safe mobility and humanitarian access to displaced populations and host communities, especially in border areas and in Bolívar, Zulia and Amazonas in Venezuela, have become more complex. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic began, operational security, physical, logistical, bureaucratic, and discrimination challenges have worsened.