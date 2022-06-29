Humanitarian Action for Children 2022 Revision 1 (May 2022) - Children on the move, including Venezuelans and communities affected by COVID-19

HIGHLIGHTS

In 2022, an estimated 41.4 million people, including 13.4 million children, will need humanitarian support related to ongoing crises including migration flows from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and other countries, and needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Children and families have been hit by the humanitarian and socioeconomic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including extended school closures, disruption of essential services, and rising violence against children and women.

In response, UNICEF will support safe access to quality education, child protection and gender-based violence, and social protection services, including life-saving cash transfers, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health, and nutrition services.