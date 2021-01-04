Human security in post-peace agreement context: Private sector and peacebuilding in Colombia

Colombia’s internal armed conflict has left a devastating impact on the economic development and private sector growth of the country’s regions for over 50 years. This context has been aggravated by persistent multidimensional poverty, high levels of inequality, and lack of social cohesion within communities. Nevertheless, the signing of a peace agreement between the national government and the former guerrilla group FARC-EP, has created the possibility to promote income generation opportunities and social cohesion inside affected communities. Additionally, it is expected to improve the perception held by civil society towards State institutions and the private sector.

The project ‘Improving durable solutions and peacebuilding through Human Security Business Partnerships in post‐Peace Agreement Colombia’ aims to improve economic, environmental, personal and social human security conditions for vulnerable groups. The project aims to increase the participation of the private sector in ZOMAC territories (most affected zones by the armed conflict) and to impact positively in durable solutions and peacebuilding processes. It has a duration of 2 years (2019-2021) and prioritizes urban and semi-urban zones in the departments of Nariño (Tumaco and El Charco) and Antioquia (Bello, Dabeiba and Ituango).

The project responds to the following main objectives: 1) training communities in how to dialogue with institutions and the private sector, 2) to develop and support initiatives that improve economic security through employment and business innovation solutions connected to the local market, 3) strengthening of local institutions, and finally 4) dissemination of results and knowledge management.

Human Security Business Partnerships are intended to enable opportunities of income generation and sustainability inside prioritized territories

KEY FIGURES

5.004 direct beneficiaries

Internally displaced people and host communities affected by armed conflict in Colombia, including those who are currently under relocation, return and local integration processes, as well as those living in areas destined for demobilization (PDET zones).

42.916 indirect beneficiaries

Figure subject to change depending on the impact of dissemination of results, knowledge management, and the implementation of Human Security Business Partnerships in other areas of Colombia.