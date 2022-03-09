Human Rights Council Hears High Commissioner Present her Global Oral Update, and her Office’s Reports on Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras and Cyprus, and an Oral Update on Eritrea, Followed by a General Debate

The Human Rights Council in a midday meeting heard the High Commissioner for Human Rights present her global oral update on the situation of human rights worldwide, as well as her Office's reports on Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras and Cyprus, and an oral update on Eritrea, followed by a general debate.

Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, in her global oral update, said the United Nations and the Council stood for the human rights of the world's peoples: their rights to participate in decisions, to voice their views, and to live in dignity, free from fear and want. They stood for peace and for the right to development: development that was sustainable, participative and inclusive, aimed at advancing the common good. The conduct of warfare that targeted civilians; violent or unconstitutional overthrow of Governments; autocratic rule; and governance and policing that oppressed people's rights negated this vision. She spoke about the situation of human rights in a number of countries.

The High Commissioner then presented her Office's reports on Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras and Cyprus, and an oral update on Eritrea. On Colombia, she said major steps towards peace and democracy had been made. However, she noted that many serious challenges remained. Concerning Guatemala, it continued to face human rights challenges, while the COVID-19 pandemic had exacerbated inequalities and increased poverty levels.

As for Honduras, Ms. Bachelet said the situation in 2021 was marked by rising poverty, pervasive inequality, impunity and corruption. High participatory elections had brought the country's first female president to power in November, but pre-election violence was of grave concern. Concerning Cyprus, the High Commissioner said that the ongoing division of Cyprus continued to hinder the enjoyment of human rights for all people across the island. On Eritrea, Ms. Bachelet regretted the very limited progress in any engagement over the past five years, and that there had been no steps towards accountability for the violations of human rights and humanitarian law allegedly committed by the Eritrean Defence Forces in the Tigray conflict.

Guatemala, speaking as a country concerned, said it was maintaining an open and frank dialogue with the Office, leading to a bolstering of the protection and promotion of all human rights of all people in the country. The Government was strictly adhering to constitutional principles on the rule of law and democracy, including on the separation of powers, and reaffirmed its deep-seated respect for everything enshrined in the Constitution.

Honduras, speaking as a country concerned, said the new President of Honduras, in her inaugural speech, had committed to base all the Government's work on unrestricted respect for human rights, and they were already taking the first firm steps in this direction. The new Government was firmly committed to human rights, especially to women's rights, to the rights of human rights defenders, as well as to the Human Rights Plan which focused on migrants, stigmatised persons and all those who for a decade had suffered systematic violence.

Columbia, speaking as a country concerned, said the report identified important challenges, and recognised progress in the protection of Venezuelan migrants; the political participation of victims of the conflict; the strength of transitional justice mechanisms, as well as the progress made by the ordinary justice system in clarifying human rights violations. Colombia continued and would continue to work tirelessly to promote and guarantee the human rights of all the inhabitants.

Cyprus, speaking as a country concerned, fully supported the mandate of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, which covered aspects such as missing persons, voluntary return of all refugees, full restoration of all human rights of all the population of Cyprus, and freedom of movement, settlement and property, among others. Cyprus regretted that the report barely touched on elements such as the Turkish invasion and occupation.

Eritrea, speaking as a country concerned, said it was unfortunate that the analysis by the Office of the High Commissioner was incomplete. The Eritrean Government continued to cooperate with the Office and was witnessing the pragmatic development approach and the Government's commitment to improve the justice system. The present report was a systemic continuation of the narrative of the politicised mandate of the Council that was continuously targeting Eritrea.

In the general debate on item two on reports of the High Commissioner and reports of her Office and of the Secretary-General, speakers said that human rights did not exist in a vacuum, they were indivisible, and all sets of rights should be treated equally in that regard. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on development was also a concern. All countries should work together to eliminate discrimination and ensure investment in economic, social and cultural rights and the right to development. Unilateral economic sanctions could impede countries' access to vaccines and to ensuring the right to health of their people; the international community should do more to promote vaccine equity. The work of the Council should be oriented positively, and stay away from bias, selectivity and politicisation, without targeting certain countries, which was contrary to the lofty ideals of its creation and its mandate of work.

High Commissioner's Global Oral Update

MICHELLE BACHELET, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said the United Nations and the Council stood for the human rights of the world's peoples: their rights to participate in decisions, to voice their views, and to live in dignity, free from fear and want. They stood for peace and for the right to development: development that was sustainable, participative and inclusive, aimed at advancing the common good. The conduct of warfare that targeted civilians; violent or unconstitutional overthrow of Governments; autocratic rule; and governance and policing that oppressed people's rights negated this vision. There was still time to turn back from the sharply escalating misery and fear that could be seen around the work and jointly work to create a more positive cycle of increasing solidarity and justice.

The human rights update to the Council this morning included a number of critical situations that called for urgent measures. As a general rule, this update did not include more detailed remarks on the following situations, which were the subject of separate discussions during this session: **Afghanistan, Belarus, Central African Republic, Colombia, Cyprus, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Guatemala, Honduras, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Occupied Palestinian Territory, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Ukraine and Venezuela**.

Regarding Ukraine, since the Council's urgent debate, the number of civilian casualties had continued to grow, and all parties should take effective action to enable all civilians – including those in situations of vulnerability – to safely leave areas affected by conflict. There should be a peaceful end to hostilities. In the Russian Federation, the space for discussion or criticism of public policies – including its military action against Ukraine – was increasingly and profoundly restricted. Some 12,700 people had been arbitrarily arrested for holding peaceful, anti-war protests, and media were being required to use only official information and terms. There was concern about the use of repressive legislation that impeded the exercise of civil and political rights and criminalised non-violent behaviour.

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, deepening political crises were being fuelled by divisive rhetoric by some political leaders. Incidents of hate speech and incitement to violence in the Republika Srpska entity earlier this year had alarmed many people, underscoring the urgent need for leaders to condemn – and refrain from – such statements. All political leaders should engage in constructive dialogue, including with civil society actors, with a view to protecting the rights of all people in Bosnia and Herzegovina. In Kazakhstan, excessive use of force was used in the response to both peaceful protests and outbreaks of violence, which had resulted in dozens of deaths and well over 5,000 injuries. First steps towards investigation had been taken, and they should be thoroughly and independently conducted, delivering accountability. In Tajikistan, crackdowns continued against the political opposition. The High Commissioner deplored the continued internet shutdown in the region; such shutdowns clearly violated human rights.

With regard to the treatment of migrants at European borders, and elsewhere in the world, a humane and principled approach should not be the exception: it should be the rule. It was essential that all States met their obligations regarding all migrants. Currently, pushbacks, limited access to asylum and other human rights protection, criminalisation of migrants and human rights defenders, inadequate reception conditions, and lack of independent monitoring mechanisms exacerbated migrants' vulnerability and violated their rights.

The series of recent unconstitutional changes of power in several countries on the African continent, which had serious impact on the stability of institutions, societies and – beyond national borders – into the wider region were noted. Compliance by security forces with international human rights and humanitarian law was crucial to building public trust. This was especially important in areas where non-State armed groups were active. Governments should strengthen the credibility of democratic institutions, and the accountability and independence of key institutions such as the judiciary and national human rights institutions.

In Mali, it was essential to ensure a swift transition to democracy and a full return to constitutional order. The transitional authorities should work constructively with their regional and international partners to advance the full rights of Mali's people.

The High Commissioner was profoundly concerned about the recent coup in Burkina Faso, a setback that may severely compromise the human rights progress that she had observed. Ms. Bachelet urged a swift return to the rule of law and constitutional democracy, in full respect of the rights and freedoms of all Burkinabé. Transitional authorities must adhere to the country's commitments under international human rights law. In Chad, the Office continued to assist the implementation of the roadmap for democratic transition outlined by the Transitional Government that took power following the death of President Idriss Deby in April 2021.

In Cameroon, the High Commissioner remained concerned by the severe human rights impact of three distinct and simultaneous crises. Continuing attacks by armed groups on humanitarian workers and United Nations personnel impeded the delivery of assistance. Reports of serious human rights violations by the security forces must be investigated and lead to accountability. In Syria, there was concern for the increasingly volatile situation in north-eastern areas under the control of Turkish-affiliated armed groups, and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. Countries of origin should repatriate their nationals, especially women and children, in accordance with their obligations under international law.

In Yemen, hostilities were intensifying. All parties to the conflict continued to engage in serious human rights violations and abuses. Indiscriminate or deliberate attacks targeting civilian areas and civilian infrastructure, which would constitute war crimes, had caused increasing civilian casualties in the past four months, with preliminary figures for January at half of the total for all of 2021. In Tunisia, there was concern for the continued suspension of Parliament and the rapid erosion of key institutions. The major progress Tunisia had made in the past decade towards promoting and realising human rights could, and should, be preserved. There was concern for the deteriorating situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including a dramatic rise in the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces, as well as for repressive measures taken by Israel against human rights defenders and civil society actors based on vague and unsubstantiated allegations, and with potentially far-reaching consequences for their activity.

In Libya, the postponement of elections scheduled for 24 December, amid rising political tensions and attacks on people based on perceived opinions or political affiliation, as well as attacks on the judiciary, were also of concern. Serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights law continued to be perpetrated by armed groups, militia associated with the Government, and Libyan National Army units. In Iraq, the Iraqi authorities' expressed interest in deepening a constructive and sustainable partnership with the Office of the High Commissioner was positive. Persistent impunity for killings and disappearances of civic activists, as well as arrests, threats and online attacks against human rights defenders, continued to seriously impact human rights. In Iran, while noting increased efforts by the authorities to engage with the High Commissioner's Office and human rights mechanisms on a range of human rights issues, there was concern that persistent impunity for human rights violations continued to undermine human rights.

In Algeria, the High Commissioner was concerned by increasing restrictions on fundamental freedoms, including an increase in arrests and detentions of human rights defenders, civil society members and political opponents. The free exercise of journalism was essential for every healthy democracy. But in numerous countries, media workers faced alarming levels of violence, including killings – often with impunity. In Mexico, the killing of four journalists and one media worker in just the first two months of this year was documented, with two additional cases still being verified.

In El Salvador there was concern for reportedly massive use of malware to spy on journalists and civil society organizations until at least as late as November 2021. All Governments should strengthen the protection of journalists as well as accountability for crimes that targeted them. The legitimate work of journalists deserved fostering, protection and follow-up – not censorship and stigmatisation.

The escalating protection crisis in Haiti, with rising insecurity, declining access to basic services, and overall lack of accountability was of concern. Against the background of ongoing assessment of the mandate of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti, it was vital to ensure that the future United Nations presence in the country retained a strong human rights mandate and focus, with adequate resources and capacities to support national institutions.

Deaths of people of African descent at the hands of law enforcement continued to occur at disproportionately high levels in many countries. In the United States, civil society groups had advanced a figure of 266 killings of people of African descent by the police in 2021 – indicating that they were almost three times more likely to be killed by police than white people. In Brazil, 79 per cent of people killed in police interventions in 2020 were of African descent, according to a non-governmental organization. Troubling statistics in this same vein arose in a number of other countries. National authorities - in all regions of the world - should ensure prompt and effective accountability for deaths at the hands of law enforcement officers.

In China, the High Commissioner remained concerned about the treatment of individuals who spoke up on human rights issues that were deemed critical of the policies of the authorities at the local or national level - some of whom had faced restrictions on their freedom of movement, including house arrest, or in some cases had been sentenced to terms of imprisonment based on criminal charges stemming from their activities. In Cambodia, she was troubled by the authorities' use of COVID-19 restrictions to further erode democratic and civic space, including as a pretext to break a lawful strike by casino workers. The authorities should respect the right to peaceful assembly and engage in dialogue to address the strikers' legitimate requests. In India, there was concern for recent statements and actions expressing hatred and violence against religious minority communities. India's leaders should publicly condemn any form of hate speech and incitement to religious hatred, regardless of religious or ethnic origin.

In Thailand, the dramatically shrinking civic space and ongoing use of serious criminal charges against individuals, including children, for exercising their rights to expression and peaceful assembly, both on- and off-line, was of concern. A number of draft bills under review could have far-reaching human rights implications and further undermine civic space. In Viet Nam, the recent sentencing of a number of individuals on charges related to their human rights work was of concern. The Government should ensure that people's right to freedom of expression, assembly and association was respected in an environment that was free of harassment, intimidation and reprisals.

Concluding, the High Commissioner said that the Council stood for preventing the human rights violations that created conflict and unbearable suffering. It stood for the principles that would carry forward a healthy, peaceful and sustainable future for all children for generations to come. That path towards peace, security and sound and sustainable development began by meaningfully including all members of society in representative and accountable decision-making, with a view to ensuring greater justice and fulfilling the human rights of all. The work in the Council was to advance all countries along that path.

Reports on Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras and Cyprus and Update on Eritrea by the Office of the High Commissioner

MICHELLE BACHELET, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, presented her Office's reports on the human rights situation in Colombia, Guatemala, Honduras and Cyprus. She would also briefly update the Council on the progress made in the cooperation between Eritrea and her Office, and its impact on human rights in the country.

Concerning her annual report on Colombia, Ms. Bachelet noted that 2021 marked the fifth anniversary of the signing of the peace agreement between the Colombian Government and FARC-EP. Major steps towards peace and democracy had been made since then, in particular the demobilisation of armed groups into political parties, and substantial transitional justice developments. However, many serious challenges remained, including a surge in violence towards rural and indigenous communities, by non-state armed groups. Her Office had documented 78 massacres and 100 killings of human right defenders and 54 killings of former FARC-EP combatants in 2021. The High Commissioner called on the Colombian Government to implement the recommendations of the report published by her Office in December 2021, calling for protection for the right to peaceful protest, and on the Government to guarantee the right to land as part of its rural reforms. There should also be collaboration with civil society.

As for her report on Guatemala, Ms. Bachelet noted that the country continued to face serious human rights challenges, and that the COVID-19 pandemic had exacerbated inequalities and increased poverty levels. Throughout 2021, attacks on justice operators had increased, including against judges and lawyers investigating corruption. These attacks were a worrying development that undermined the rule of law. Civic space had continued to shrink and attacks were on the increase. However, she welcomed the advances made in cases of human rights violations committed during the internal armed conflict, and encouraged the advancement of these. Her Office had recorded 103 attacks against human rights defenders and 6 killings, as well as 33 attacks against journalists. She also noted that rates of attacks against women had increased in 2021 and called on the Government to address this.

On her report on Honduras, the High Commissioner noted that the situation in Honduras in 2021 was marked by rising poverty, pervasive inequality, impunity and corruption. High participatory elections had brought the country's first female president to power in November, but the pre-election violence was of utmost concern, with her Office recording 30 killings in the country. She was concerned by the installation of two rival Executive Boards in dispute over the control of the National Congress, but welcomed the dialogue between the two parties to resolve the crisis. She deplored the high levels of violence against women, and against members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex community. Records of 318 women being violently killed as well as 28 members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex community were extremely concerning. She also regretted the lack of judicial independence across the country and the spread of corruption which continued to be a structural problem. Decree 93-2021 was of concern as it saw the release and acquittal of several officials charged with corruption. She also expressed her concern over violence towards human rights defenders fighting for the defence of their lands.

Concerning her report on Cyprus, the High Commissioner for Human Rights said that the ongoing division of Cyprus continued to hinder the enjoyment of human rights for all people across the island. The report underscored continuing concerns with respect to the right to life; the issue of missing persons; the right to non-discrimination; the freedoms of movement, opinion and expression, and religion or belief; the right to seek asylum; property rights; the right to education; and the right to participate in cultural life. She reiterated the importance of the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women in the peace process. While she welcomed the agreement reached last June to reopen all crossing points that were closed because of the pandemic, it was also paramount that renewed efforts were made to recover the prior progress achieved in trust building between communities. She expressed concern that there had been only limited progress in realising the right to truth for the families of missing people and encouraged enhanced efforts to further address this.

On Eritrea, Ms. Bachelet regretted the very limited progress in any engagement over the past five years. She, however, took note that some positive justice system reform initiatives were underway. For example, a new Criminal Procedure law was being finalised that increased compliance with international human rights standards. The Eritrean authorities had identified three priority areas for cooperation: the judiciary; the human rights of people with disabilities; and improving access to water and sanitation. There had been no steps towards accountability for the violations of human rights and humanitarian law allegedly committed by the Eritrean Defence Forces in the Tigray conflict. The High Commissioner was grateful that Eritrea's United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework brought a new opportunity for her Office to help fulfil this critical human rights agenda and she urged the Government to facilitate another technical visit by her Office to Eritrea as soon as possible.

Statements by Countries Concerned

Guatemala, speaking as a country concerned, said it was maintaining an open and frank dialogue with the Office of the High Commissioner, leading to a bolstering of the protection and promotion of all human rights of all people in the country. The Constitution was categorical that the State should protect all human rights and ensure full promotion thereof. The Government was strictly adhering to constitutional principles on the rule of law and democracy, including on the separation of powers, and reaffirmed its deep-seated respect for everything enshrined in the Constitution. The Attorney General's Office had a special Prosecutor for Human Rights, working to strengthen criminal prosecutions. While seeking development and harmony for the entire population, Guatemala was stalwart in its commitment to human rights, seeking opportunities for dialogue, combatting corruption, and encouraging transparency and accountability. The report took into account the situation, and contained valuable and accessible recommendations, but also contained value judgements which could give rise to erroneous interpretations. The efforts of the Government should be better assessed, in particular with regard to the effects of the pandemic. The Government had worked to respond to the needs of the people with regards to development, particularly the most vulnerable sectors of society.

Honduras , speaking as a country concerned, said the new Government had emerged from a very difficult electoral process in which Honduras had suffered deep political violence, polarisation and a tremendous campaign of terror and stigmatisation. The new President of Honduras, in her inaugural speech, had committed to base all the Government's work on unrestricted respect for human rights, and they were already taking the first firm steps in this direction. The new Government was firmly committed to human rights, especially to women's rights, to the rights of human rights defenders, as well as to the Human Rights Plan, which focused on migrants, stigmatised persons and all those who for a decade had suffered systematic violence. The National Congress had made a decree that allowed amnesty and had begun to dismantle the process of political persecution that began during the coup d'état, but lasted for a decade. There had been the first releases of political prisoners, and the trials of all those who had defended life and the right to protest were in process. The Government was extremely committed to respect the territoriality of indigenous populations.

Columbia , speaking as a concerned country, said the report identified important challenges, and recognised progress in the protection of Venezuelan migrants; the political participation of victims of the conflict; the strength of transitional justice mechanisms; as well as the progress made by the ordinary justice system in clarifying human rights violations. Colombia was aware that one of the most important challenges it faced was the presence of criminal groups fighting for control of illicit economies. The efforts undertaken by national institutions had generated important achievements for the direct benefit of the communities most affected by these groups. On the other hand, Columbia understood the many challenges that the protection of social leaders and those dedicated to the defence of human rights represented. Colombia also recognised the importance of the rights of Afro and indigenous communities, their special needs and the vulnerability they often faced. Colombia would continue to work tirelessly to promote and guarantee the human rights of all the inhabitants. As long as drug trafficking and all types of illegal economies continued to be nurtured, institutional efforts would be insufficient, and the most vulnerable populations would continue to face the threat of illegality that disregarded human dignity.

Cyprus , speaking as a country concerned, expressed its full support for the mandate of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, covering aspects such as missing persons, voluntary return of all refugees, full restoration of all human rights of all the population of Cyprus, and freedom of movement, settlement and property, among others. Cyprus regretted that the report barely touched on elements such as the Turkish invasion and occupation. Cyprus stood in solidarity with Ukraine and its people as they viscerally understood the consequence of illegal invasion. It was unfortunate that the report failed to address issues of similar nature in Cyprus.

Eritrea , speaking as a country concerned, said that it was unfortunate that the analysis of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights was incomplete. The Eritrean Government continued to cooperate with the Office and was witnessing the pragmatic development approach and the Government's commitment to improve the justice system. The present report reflected the systemic continuation of the narrative of the politicised mandate of the Council that was continuously targeting Eritrea. The Special Procedures had exploited the interests of some countries and the Office had failed to recognise that the Government of Eritrea was facing security threats.

General Debate on Agenda Item Two on the Annual Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and Reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Speakers said that resolution 60/251, which set up the Council over 10 years ago, had made it clear that Council members would "uphold the highest standards in the promotion and protection of human rights" and "fully cooperate with the Council". Council members should walk the walk with regard to human rights violations in all countries. The invasion of Ukraine was strongly condemned by many speakers, as it was a clear violation of international law and included unpremeditated attacks on civilians. Concern was expressed for the growing climate of political and other violence across the world, and dialogue and diplomacy should be undertaken in order to create a climate in which calm could be preserved, and in which consensus-based solutions could be identified in order to ensure that human rights were preserved. All parties involved in situations of human rights violations across the world should comply with their obligations under international human rights law and international humanitarian law. The access of humanitarian and health workers should be guaranteed to conduct impartial investigations into alleged human rights abuses and violations, not just in Ukraine, but in all parts of the world. Justice and accountability were key to any lasting peace. Human rights, peace and security were two sides of the same coin.

Human rights did not exist in a vacuum, they were indivisible, and all sets of rights should be treated equally in that regard. Climate change was an issue which was of concern and the international community should enhance the financial and capacity-building exercises for countries threatened by it, whilst respecting multilateralism and the need to "leave no-one behind". The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on development was also a concern, and these both required a common political response to reverse their impact. All countries should work together to eliminate discrimination and ensure investment in economic, social and cultural rights and the right to development. Unilateral economic sanctions could impede countries' access to vaccines and to ensuring the right to health of their people. The international community should do more to promote vaccine equity. Economic blockades could be the main obstacle to development, as well as being a flagrant violation of human rights.

In Venezuela, there should be respect for human rights by all civil and political actors, and there should be free and transparent trials. In Yemen, all parties involved should respect international and humanitarian law. The restrictions on civil society were of concern. The international community should continue to explore options to address human rights violations, address immunity and work towards a just and inclusive peace. The continuing violations of human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories were of concern, as they were in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and the recommendations of the Office in that regard should be adopted. Silence by the international community could only allow impunity with regard to abuses committed by Indian forces against Kashmiris. In Colombia, the Government should ensure a safe environment. Accountability should be ensured in Lebanon, and proper conduct of free, fair and transparent elections were important milestones. There was an erosion of the rule of law in Tunisia, which severely harmed human rights, and the rule of law was also under pressure in Turkey.

The international community should not forget the situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban were committing their own abuses, in particular with regard to women and girls. The Government of Burundi should investigate all allegations of torture. The Government of Sri Lanka should determine the fate or whereabouts of the victims of killings and disappearances during the civil war. There should be investigations to hold perpetrators of human rights violations in Cameroon to account. The harassment of political opposition in Zimbabwe was noted, and there should be free and fair elections. Reports of torture in Uganda were deeply troubling, and the Government should respect democratic freedoms and hold those responsible to account. In Viet Nam, the space for expression continued to contract, and those imprisoned for expressing their views should be released. In Nicaragua, arbitrary detention and politicised trials should be remedied. The conflict in the north of Ethiopia was having a negative impact on human rights, including an increase in gender-based violence. The Office should take up once more the situation in the Sahel. There were many other regions in the world that required the Council's attention, a speaker pointed out.

The expectations of the United Nations Member States on the work of the High Commissioner were higher than ever. It was important to maintain impartiality with regard to all countries, and bear in mind the existing challenges in national contexts, as well as the circumstances of the Member States, exercise impartiality, avoid imposing new practices, and favour dialogue and cooperation. The Office of the High Commissioner should provide technological cooperation and capacity-building at the request of the countries concerned. The work of the Council should be oriented positively, and stay away from bias, selectivity and politicisation, without targeting certain countries, which was contrary to the lofty ideals of its creation and its mandate of work. There should be greater accessibility and visibility given to State responses to reports. The tireless work of the Office of the High Commissioner should be funded by the regular United Nations budget, and it should work with all to promote human rights governance and ensure a rational direction for that work. A balanced geographical representation should be ensured in the Office, especially at senior-level positions.

Several speakers said it was important that the Council avoided bias, selectivity and politicisation in the issues that it dealt with, pointing out that the Council repeatedly addressed the same country situations. It was vital to protect the legitimacy of the Council and avoid politicisation, which not only wasted time during the session of work, but also served to divide the body. It was important for States to cooperate with the Council and its mechanisms. Multilateralism was a moral calling. Efforts to create and support bilateral relationships were fully supported. The broad violations of human rights, in particular in times of war, were of great concern, and the efforts to create cooperation and provide technical cooperation for Member States in situations of conflict in order to ensure the protection and promotion of human rights in those States by the Office of the High Commissioner was fully appreciated. Multilateralism, solidarity, cooperation and working together through constructive dialogue was the only way to move forward. Respecting sovereignty, territorial integrity and free self-determination of peoples was the guarantee for ensuring harmonious relations between countries. It was important to place a greater emphasis on capacity building and technical cooperation in the field of combatting human rights violations, particularly when dealing with conflict between armed groups.

Speakers commented on the war in Ukraine and expressed their desire to see a world without war, where the sanctity of the right to life would be respected. Peace and human rights were mutually reinforcing and peace makers were human rights defenders. Calls were made to Russia to stop the war and respect Ukraine's right to peace. The process of disarmament was needed to guarantee peace. Speakers appealed to the United Nations to find a solution to the conflict as war was always a defeat for humanity. No one had a right to make war yet all had the duty to make peace. Speakers supported anti-war protestors, particularly in Belarus and Russia, and called for the release of all arbitrary detainees. The censorship of media covering the war was deemed unacceptable.

Other speakers underlined the importance of women's rights which needed to be protected, and specifically women's right to health, among which reproductive rights were mentioned. The importance of the right to abortion and how it was protected within national legislative frameworks in various countries was highlighted. Levels of social inequality had a deep-seated impact on women and girls, who suffered disproportionately from the distress of war. The COVID-19 pandemic had exacerbated patterns of violence; access to reproductive health should be a step taken to protect victims of gender-based violence. It was the responsibility of all actors of the international community to ensure that the rights of women and girls were respected.

Climate change and how it affected more deeply vulnerable groups was raised. Calls were made to end nuclear power, which should be excluded from all energy forms. On migrants, speakers regretted the lethal disregard for people on the move, and the little attention paid to the human rights violations of people in transit or at borders. Identifying loss of rights during migrations should be a priority. Calls were made to Member States to attend the upcoming migration forum in order to put an end to this lethal disregard. It was time for a mechanism such as a panel on death in transit as the human rights of all mattered, disregarding the borders one wanted to cross. On access to justice, it had been said that it was a human right that needed closer monitoring as well as a more adequate form of punishment for institutions responsible to handle justice in order to avoid future violations of human rights. The undue use of the criminal system to prevent the work of human rights defenders was regretted.

Anti-conversion laws were denounced as governments used these laws to harass religious minorities. Appeals were made to the High Commissioner to include anti-conversion laws, apostasy and blasphemy in future updates. Some speakers referred to the responsibility of the Human Rights Council and its inexplicable silence at times. The Council could hold the most powerful member into account, yet the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner was often silent on many violations of human rights. This was no time for complacency as it was a matter of urgency that the mandate of the Council was fulfilled and that it did not side with oppressors. The situation in Columbia, Guatemala, Honduras, Somalia, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Nepal, China, Kashmir, Ukraine, Western Sahara, and Egypt, among others, was of concern.

