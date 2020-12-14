HI assists Venezuelan refugees in Colombia amid pandemic

Fleeing economic hardship and political unrest in their home country, 4 million Venezuelan refugees escaped to Colombia. Without jobs, housing, or support systems, the refugees have faced additional challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Humanity & Inclusion is providing support – from financial aid to hygiene kits – to hundreds of Venezuelan refugees living in Colombia, where 1 million people have contracted the virus.

More than 200 Venezuelan refugee families are receiving regular financial assistance from HI to pay for housing, food, healthcare and other basic needs. Milagros Chacin was able to use cash provided by HI to catch up on rent payments and buy mattresses for her children so they don’t have to sleep on the floor of their makeshift home.

HI has also handed out food and hygiene kits containing items like soap and hand sanitizer. To dispel misinformation about the virus, HI has conducted awareness sessions on Covid-19. HI’s team has also translated 12 videos into Venezuelan and Colombian sign language to share prevention measures, Covid-19 symptoms, and other essential information with some of the most vulnerable people.

In addition to help Venezuelan refugees, HI is also helping indigenous people cope with the pandemic. “Many indigenous communities are still in full lockdown, or can no longer work or earn money, so our food distributions are extremely welcome,” said Debir Valdelamar, Deputy Project Officer for HI in Colombia.

HI continues to provide psychological support and rehabilitation care to mine victims in the regions of Cauca, Meta, Antioquia, Caqueta, and Nariño.

Humanity & Inclusion's response in Colombia since March