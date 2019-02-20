20 Feb 2019

GIFMM Key Results 2018 (January - December 2018)

Infographic
from Grupo Interagencial sobre Flujos Migratorios Mixtos
Published on 22 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.08 MB)2 pages

The Interagency Group on Mixed Migratory Flows (GIFMM) coordinates the strategic and operational response to the arrival of refugees and migrants in Colombia and to the needs of the host communities. It currently has 46 members at the national and local levels including United Nations agencies, NGOs and the Red Cross Movement. The GIFMM is the national expression of the Regional Platform established by the UNHCR and the IOM following the decision of the Secretary General, and coordinates the Colombian chapter of the 2019 Regional Plan for the Response to Refugees and Migrants (RMRP).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.