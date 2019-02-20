GIFMM Key Results 2018 (January - December 2018)

The Interagency Group on Mixed Migratory Flows (GIFMM) coordinates the strategic and operational response to the arrival of refugees and migrants in Colombia and to the needs of the host communities. It currently has 46 members at the national and local levels including United Nations agencies, NGOs and the Red Cross Movement. The GIFMM is the national expression of the Regional Platform established by the UNHCR and the IOM following the decision of the Secretary General, and coordinates the Colombian chapter of the 2019 Regional Plan for the Response to Refugees and Migrants (RMRP).